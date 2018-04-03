Temenos takeover target Fidessa gets two new potential offers

April 3 (Reuters) - British software firm Fidessa, which has been in takeover talks with Swiss banking software supplier Temenos, said on Tuesday it was approached by two separate undisclosed buyers.

One of the possible offers would give Fidessa shareholders 38.297 pounds per share, representing a 5 percent premium to Temenos’ cash offer to buy Fidessa for 1.4 billion pounds ($1.97 billion) or 36.467 pounds per share.

The latest offer at 38.297 pounds would value Fidessa at 1.48 billion pounds, according to Reuters calculation.

The company did not disclose any details on the second offer. ($1 = 0.7108 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)