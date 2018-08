Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asset manager Fiduciary Trust Co International, a unit of Franklin Templeton Investments, on Friday appointed Edgardo Gonzalez as a managing director and senior portfolio manager at its office in Coral Gables, Florida.

Gonzalez, who most recently served as a portfolio manager at U.S. Trust in Fort Lauderdale, has also spent more than eight years with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)