Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada-based asset management firm Fiera Capital Corp on Tuesday named Kanesh Lakhani as chief executive officer of its European division, effective immediately.

Lakhani, who succeeds Jayne Sutcliffe, will be based in London.

Before joining Fiera, Lakhani was managing director, EMEA and Asia distribution at First State Investments. (Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt)