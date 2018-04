April 24 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by a one-time gain of $414 million on pre-tax basis.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $689 million, or 97 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $290 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. reut.rs/2JmYByF (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)