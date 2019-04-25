Lawsuit says Fifth Third Bank charging 'unconscionable' overdraft fees

Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has been hit with a proposed class action in Orlando federal court accusing it of manipulating its customers’ debit charges to deplete their checking accounts more quickly so it can charge more overdraft fees.

Filed on Wednesday, the lawsuit is seeking actual and punitive damages to be determined at trial for thousands of Fifth Third customers who allegedly incurred overdraft fees because of the bank’s reordering practices. Based in Cincinnati, the bank serves 10 states in the Midwest and southern U.S. and has about $146 billion in assets.

