Ex-heavyweight champ Klitschko rescued at sea

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko said a trip with family and friends ended in a rescue off the coast of Spain after their yacht caught fire.

“Be careful what you wish for,” Klitschko wrote on Twitter. “Fate took my wish for ‘some #adrenalin’ a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team. No worries: we are all fine!”

Klitschko’s tweet included video of the rescue. The yacht’s crew asked for urgent assistance at about 2 a.m., according to CNN.

“It’s 3 o’clock in the morning. We’re in the sea, getting rescued,” Klitschko said in the video.

CNN reported that the yacht’s crew had put out the fire prior to the arrival of the rescue crew, which towed the still-smoking vessel to a nearby port. There were no injuries.

Klitschko, 43, was 64-5 with 53 knockouts in his professional career. The Ukranian retired from boxing in August 2017.

