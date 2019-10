Welterweight champ Spence injured in car crash

FILE PHOTO: Britain Boxing - Kell Brook & Errol Spence Press Conference - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - 25/5/17 Errol Spence Jr during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

World welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is in intensive care in a Dallas hospital after flipping his Ferrari early Thursday.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith told ESPN. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

Dallas police said the car was traveling at a “high rate of speed” on South Riverfront Boulevard just before 3 a.m. CT. when the accident occurred.

“The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt,” police told reporters.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Spence, 29, is from the Dallas suburb of DeSoto. Unbeaten at 26-0 with 21 knockouts, he won a split decision against Shawn Porter last month in Los Angeles to unify two 147-pound world titles.

—Field Level Media