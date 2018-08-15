Former flyweight champ Johnson (knee) medically suspended

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was indefinitely suspended by the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday after reporting a knee injury.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 24, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Demetrious Johnson stands on the scale during weigh-ins for UFC 186 at Metropolis. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The news means Johnson — who was originally suspended for the mandatory minimum of seven days — will need to be cleared by a doctor before the commission will lift the medical suspension.

Johnson, 32, said he sustained a “high-grade” tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee during a split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo in their title fight at UFC 227 on Aug. 4.

Johnson suggested during a Monday appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that he will not need surgery and could be healthy within six weeks.

“Typically (a) Grade 3 (tear), you need surgery,” Johnson said. “Grade 2 is six weeks off and rehab. It’s feeling like a Grade 2 because I’ve had a tear in my left LCL before.”

The defeat to Cejudo broke a 13-bout winning streak for Johnson (27-3-1 MMA, 15-2-1 UFC), including a record 11 consecutive title defenses since he claimed the inaugural flyweight belt in September 2012 at UFC 152. He had not lost a fight since October 2011.

Some expected an immediate rematch between the two fighters, but Johnson opted to take some time before making any decisions about what’s next.

—Field Level Media