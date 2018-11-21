Report: Husband of UFC's Ostovich arrested

Arnold Berdon, the husband of UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich, has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder, according to reports on MMAfighting.com and TMZ.

Ostovich on Tuesday was forced to pull out of an upcoming January match against Paige VanZant after suffering a broken orbital bone in an attack over the weekend, allegedly by Berdon.

Berdon — who is also an MMA fighter — has not been arraigned and remains in jail, according to a Honolulu Police spokesperson, who also says the charge could still be changed.

Ostovich received a temporary restraining order against Berdon on Tuesday. It expires in May 2019.

The couple were married in 2016 and have a daughter together.

—Field Level Media