LOS ANGELES, April 28 (Reuters) - Superhero movie “Avengers: Endgame” smashed box office records with global ticket sales estimated at $1.2 billion through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said.

“Endgame” generated a jaw-dropping $350 million in the United States and Canada, the world’s largest movie market. The total far surpassed analyst estimates and the previous record of $257.7 million set a year ago by “Avengers: Infinity War.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)