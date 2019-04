LOS ANGELES, April 26 (Reuters) - Marvel Studios superhero spectacle “Avengers: Endgame” hauled in a record $60 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices during its Thursday night debut, distributor Walt Disney Co said.

Global ticket sales for the film about Iron Man, Hulk and other popular characters reached $305 million for the first two days, Disney said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)