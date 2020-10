LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The release of the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” has been delayed until April 2021, the filmmakers said on Friday, as movie theaters struggle to draw audiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, from MGM and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, had been scheduled to debut in theaters on Nov. 11.

