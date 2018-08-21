Director Danny Boyle exits latest James Bond movie, producers say

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 (Reuters) - British director Danny Boyle has exited the latest upcoming James Bond movie due to ‘creative differences,’ the producers of the multi-million film franchise said on Tuesday.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” said a statement on the official 007 Twitter account.

The tweet gave no details of the differences and no information on who would take over from Boyle.

The 25th, so far untitled movie, in the James Bond spy franchise owned by MGM is currently in production and was expected to be released in November 2019.