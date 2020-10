'Jurassic World' sequel delayed by a year in pandemic movie shuffle

FILE PHOTO: Vice Chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts and President of Universal Creative Mark Woodbury, President and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood Karen Irwin, Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal Ron Meyer, Chairman and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts Tom Williams, Producer Frank Marshall, Director Colin Trevorrow, Actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt and the velociraptor character named Blue pose at the "Jurassic World - The Ride" grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Universal City, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures has delayed the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” by one year until June 2022, the studio said on Tuesday.

The new installment in one of cinema’s biggest franchises is the latest movie to be postponed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood studios have been shuffling release dates as the industry tries to recover from a global shutdown of cinemas in March.

Moviegoing has rebounded in some countries but remains slow in the United States. Cineworld Plc said Monday it was shuttering its U.S. Regal locations that had reopened in August.

Theaters are still closed in the major markets of New York and Los Angeles.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in a spin-off from the 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” about the return of dinosaurs.