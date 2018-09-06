FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 6:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oscar organizers pull back on proposed 'popular film' category

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Pictures said on Thursday that its proposed new “popular film” Oscar category needs further study and that it will not be introduced as planned at next year’s Oscars.

The Academy said in a statement that “implementing any new award nine months into the year creates challenges for films that have already been released.”

It said it would “not present the new Oscars category at the upcoming 91st awards” in February 2019, and would “examine and seek additional input regarding this category.”

Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
