August 8, 2018 / 4:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oscars to create new award for popular movies, limit televised ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The organizers of the Oscars said on Wednesday they would create a new award category for popular movies and limited the annual, televised ceremony to three hours.

In a letter to members, the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Pictures also said it would present some of the 24 Academy Awards awards during commercial breaks in the televised ceremony.

The changes, to take effect with the February 2019 ceremony, mark a major shake-up in the most prestigious honors in the movie industry and follow years of declining audiences for the Oscars ceremony. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

