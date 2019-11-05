'Spinal Tap' creators settle lawsuit with Vivendi's UMG

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner, creators of mock rock music documentary ‘This is Spinal Tap’, said they had resolved a dispute with Vivendi’s Universal Music Group over the film’s soundtrack recordings.

Under the agreement, which was announced on Tuesday, Spinal Tap’s recordings will continue to be distributed through UMG and eventually the rights will be given to the creators.

A mediator had been working on resolving the dispute since November last year. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)