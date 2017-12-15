FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 5:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-'The Last Jedi' scores huge $45 million in domestic debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds international sales, details on film)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” brought in $45 million on its opening night on Thursday at U.S. and Canadian movie theaters as fans rushed to see the latest installment in the blockbuster series, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Friday.

The film had the largest opening behind the 2015 “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which sold $57 million of tickets on its first day in the two countries and went on to generate box office of more than $2 billion worldwide.

“Last Jedi” began rolling out on Wednesday in international markets, where it has brought in $60.8 million in its first two days, Disney said.

The film is the eighth movie in the saga created by George Lucas in 1977. It picks up from the end of “Force Awakens” with the scavenger Rey asking Luke Skywalker to come out of seclusion to help fight the evil First Order. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
