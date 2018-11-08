Disney plans new 'Star Wars' prequel series for streaming service

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A new “Star Wars” prequel series is on its way, this time for Walt Disney Co’s planned streaming service, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Thursday.

The live action series will be a prequel to the 2016 movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars” and will star Diego Luna, Iger said in an earnings call. The series will start production in 2019.

Iger also said Disney is developing a new series based around Marvel comic book villain Loki, starring British actor Tom Hiddleston.

Disney said last year that it plans to launch its own streaming service in 2019 and would pull its first-run movies from Netflix to put them on a Disney-branded service. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Jill Serjeant; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)