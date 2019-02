BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nadav Lapid’s film “Synonyms”, a French-Israeli-German co-production about an Israeli man who tries to suppress his origins after moving to Paris, won the Berlin Film Festival’s coveted Golden Bear award on Saturday.

French director Francois Ozon’s “By the Grace of God”, a drama about victims of child abuse in the Catholic Church and their fight for justice, won the runner-up Silver Bear Grand Jury prize. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)