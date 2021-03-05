Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Romanian film of woman's struggle with a violent society wins Berlin's Golden Bear

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - The Romanian director Radu Jude’s ‘Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn’, a sexually explicit dark comedy of the everyday aggression experienced by a female teacher in contemporary Bucharest, won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear award.

Judges hailed the film, starring Katia Pascariu as the teacher whose private sex tape is leaked, triggering a witch hunt by parents of the children at her school, as a “lasting artwork” that had an important message to convey about the Zeitgeist.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up