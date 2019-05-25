"Parasite", by South Korea's Bong, wins Palme d'Or at Cannes

CANNES, France, May 25 (Reuters) - “Parasite”, a dark comedy by South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho, won the top Palme d’Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

The Cannes film festival also shone a light on newcomers.

“Atlantics”, a haunting ghost story about migrants directed by Franco-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop, won the runner-up Grand Prix award.

The movie, based on her 2009 short documentary, was Diop’s first ever feature length film. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Inti Landauro)