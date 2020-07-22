Skadden to investigate potential misconduct at Finablr

July 22 (Reuters) - Payments group Finablr said on Wednesday it has brought in law firm Skadden to investigate any historic potential misconduct within the group and any misappropriation of assets of Finablr.

Finablr, which said in mid-March that it was planning for potential insolvency, added it expects forensic experts to be appointed in relation to the probe, which will include a review of payments made and transactions carried out. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)