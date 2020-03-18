Billionaire Shetty steps down from Finablr unit Travelex's board

March 18 (Reuters) - Currency service provider Travelex said on Wednesday the UAE-based Indian billionaire B.R. Shetty and two other directors have resigned from its board, days after its owner Finablr flagged going concern doubts.

The two other directors of the company, which has been the subject of a crippling ransomware attack earlier this year, who quit are Binay Shetty and Abdulrahman Basaddiq.

B.R. Shetty founded Finablr and hospital operator NMC Health , which kicked him off its board in February after coming under fire for its financial statements and some of the shareholdings of its major investors. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)