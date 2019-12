JAKARTA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian fintech startup FinAccel said on Tuesday it had raised $90 million to expand its popular digital credit card service Kredivo across the region.

The three-year old firm said its series C round was led in part by a fund established by South Korea’s Mirae Asset Daeweoo and web portal Naver Corp and brings the total capital it has raised in 2019 to more than $200 million. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; editing by David Evans)