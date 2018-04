(Corrects deal value in the headline to ‘$3.02 bln’ from ‘$3.2 bln’)

April 30 (Reuters) - Investment adviser Financial Engines Inc said on Monday it would be bought by U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman for about $3.02 billion in cash.

Shareholders of Financial Engines will receive $45.00 per share in cash, a premium of 32.5 percent as of Friday close.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)