MOVES-Goldman to name Esposito as global co-head of trading-WSJ

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group plans to name Jim Esposito as global co-head of its trading business, according to a story published on the Wall Street Journal website on Sunday. Esposito will run the division along with Ashok Varadhan, who has been co-head of the group since 2014, according to the story which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter. Esposito, who is based in London, joined the trading division in 2016 to oversee fixed-income sales, according to the report. The executive was then named co-chief operating officer of fixed income, commodities and currencies at Goldman Sachs in November 2017 along with Justin Gmelich.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Phil Berlowitz )