MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC commercial banking, Hargreave Hale

June 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The investment bank has hired veteran investment banker Nick Richitt as a managing director to head its healthcare IT and clinical outsourcing franchise, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.
The division of HSBC Holdings Plc said it appointed two senior executives to its newly formed UK division.
The UK-based provider of investment management services appointed Andrew Wood as an investment manager to its Carlisle office.
Japan's largest asset manager appointed Akimichi Oi and Kota Murakami to boost its investment management business. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Benagluru)