MOVES- Citi, Stifel, Barclays, Aviva

June 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The private equity firm has appointed Go Yamashita as head of KKR Capital Markets, its capital markets arm, in Japan.
Standard Chartered has hired Axel Granger as managing director of its M&A division in Singapore.
The British bank said it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.
The British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme said it appointed Paul Nathan as chief operating officer.
Britain's biggest life insurer said it appointed Maurice Tulloch as an executive director to its board.
Stephen Smith will join Barclays as a director in the high-yield syndicate team based in London, according to the bank, Reuters IFR reported.
The company has hired Michael Romanowski from Barclays as a director on the high yield sales desk within its global credit products group, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters IFR.
Christian Kopf has been appointed head of fixed income at Union Investment, leading a team of 50 investment managers with €62bn under management, Reuters IFR reported.
The boutique firm said Tim McInerney will join the firm as a managing director.
The company said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.
The company said three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc. (Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)