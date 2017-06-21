MOVES- Citi, Stifel, Barclays, Aviva

(Adds Barclays, Union Investment, Castle Hill, Credit Suisse, Citi, Stifel)

June 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KKR & CO LP

The private equity firm has appointed Go Yamashita as head of KKR Capital Markets, its capital markets arm, in Japan.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

Standard Chartered has hired Axel Granger as managing director of its M&A division in Singapore.

METRO BANK PLC

The British bank said it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme said it appointed Paul Nathan as chief operating officer.

AVIVA PLC

Britain's biggest life insurer said it appointed Maurice Tulloch as an executive director to its board.

BARCLAYS PLC

Stephen Smith will join Barclays as a director in the high-yield syndicate team based in London, according to the bank, Reuters IFR reported.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The company has hired Michael Romanowski from Barclays as a director on the high yield sales desk within its global credit products group, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters IFR.

UNION INVESTMENT

Christian Kopf has been appointed head of fixed income at Union Investment, leading a team of 50 investment managers with €62bn under management, Reuters IFR reported.

CASTLE HILL CAPITAL PARTNERS INC

The boutique firm said Tim McInerney will join the firm as a managing director.

CITIGROUP INC

The company said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The company said three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc. (Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)