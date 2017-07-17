MOVES-BNY Mellon Corp, Columbia Threadneedle, ADS Securities

July 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The world's largest custodian bank, appointed former chief executive of Visa Inc Charles Scharf as its CEO, effective immediately.
The asset manager has appointed Jesco Schwarz to a newly created role of sales director savings and cooperative banks, effective immediately.
ADS Securities
Abu Dhabi-based financial firm appointed Jason Hughes as global head of retail sales to its FX and CFD brokerage business. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)