a month ago
MOVES-BNY Mellon Corp, Columbia Threadneedle, ADS Securities
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 1:47 PM / a month ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon Corp, Columbia Threadneedle, ADS Securities

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world's largest custodian bank, appointed former chief executive of Visa Inc Charles Scharf as its CEO, effective immediately.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager has appointed Jesco Schwarz to a newly created role of sales director savings and cooperative banks, effective immediately.

ADS Securities

Abu Dhabi-based financial firm appointed Jason Hughes as global head of retail sales to its FX and CFD brokerage business. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

