MOVES-Credit Suisse, Artisan Partners, Barclays, Aldermore

July 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Credit Suisse has appointed Michael de Guzman as country manager for the Philippines.

ARTISAN PARTNERS

The investment management firm said it appointed Marc Peterzens as a director of its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) distribution team, based in London.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has named directors for the board of its non-ring-fenced bank, which will be separated from its ring-fenced operation in the first half of next year.

ROSENBERG EQUITIES

The unit of AXA Investment Managers said it had named Kathryn McDonald as head of sustainable investing, effective May 1.

ALDERMORE GROUP PLC

The UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, named John Wood to the newly created role of chief credit officer. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)