MOVES- Barclays, BTIG, State Street Global Advisors, Sanlam UK, JMI Equity

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday until 1930 GMT.

State Street Global Advisors (Ssga)

The asset management arm of State Street Corp appointed Jacqueline Lommen as senior defined contribution pensions strategist for its Northern Europe division.

Sanlam Uk

The U.K.-based wealth management company said it appointed Penny Lovell to head its new Private Office.

Jmi Equity

The private equity firm said it promoted Larry Contrella to principal and Paul Chang to vice president.

Barclays

Barclays appointed Paolo Minerva as managing director of its European distressed team and head of sourcing for the EU business, with a focus on Italy.

Btig Llc

Financial services firm BTIG LLC named three new executives to its credit market division.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc

Lloyds' commercial banking division named Madeleine McDougall as head of its real estate team. (Compiled by Arjun Panchadar and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)