CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-MOVES- JP Morgan, Citi Private Bank, VAM Funds, Brown Shipley (Nov. 29)

(Corrects name to “Bansi” from “Basni” in Exotix item after company clarifies)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN

The investment bank has hired Sungmahn Seo from Deutsche Bank to head its payments and business transformation business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as part of an expansion of its wholesale payments business, Reuters IFR reported.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The UK-based wealth manager said Andrew Butler-Cassar will be its head of London office, a newly created role, effective Jan. 8.

WEATHERBYS PRIVATE BANK

The private bank appointed Henry Taylor as an associate director.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The unit of Citigroup Inc that caters to wealthy individuals and families appointed Andrew Keating as UK Private Banker.

VAM FUNDS

The Luxembourg-based fund management company appointed Robert Gordon as a director of VAM Funds and VAM Managed Funds.

EXOTIX CAPITAL

The emerging markets-focused investment bank named Bansi Jashapara as its new head of EMEA sales for research, analytics and data. Exotix also appointed Tracy Kivunyu to the role of senior equity research analyst for telecoms across frontier markets in Kenya. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas)