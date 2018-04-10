FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

CORRECTED-MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Neon Underwriting’s company descriptor to “specialist non-life insurer” from “life and health insurer”)

April 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

Lazard Asset Management LLC named former D.E.Shaw & Co executive David Gibson as managing director.

NEON UNDERWRITING LTD

The London-based specialist non-life insurer appointed Jeremy Cooke as contingency underwriter.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Steven Blackie as head of global product strategy. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli)

