CORRECTED-MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management

(Corrects Neon Underwriting’s company descriptor to “specialist non-life insurer” from “life and health insurer”)
April 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Lazard Asset Management LLC named former D.E.Shaw & Co executive David Gibson as managing director.
The London-based specialist non-life insurer appointed Jeremy Cooke as contingency underwriter.
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Steven Blackie as head of global product strategy. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli)