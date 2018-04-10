CORRECTED-MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management

(Corrects Neon Underwriting’s company descriptor to “specialist non-life insurer” from “life and health insurer”)

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

Lazard Asset Management LLC named former D.E.Shaw & Co executive David Gibson as managing director.

NEON UNDERWRITING LTD

The London-based specialist non-life insurer appointed Jeremy Cooke as contingency underwriter.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Steven Blackie as head of global product strategy. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli)