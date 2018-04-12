CORRECTED-MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital

(Corrects to fix Exotix Capital’s appointment)

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The wealth management firm named Belinda Aspinall as head of its Global Family Office and Investment Practices (GFO) group across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE

The specialist M&A advisory firm named Duncan Chandler as a partner to head its financial services team.

EXOTIX CAPITAL

The UK-based specialist emerging markets investment bank appointed Ian Watt as head of technology development.