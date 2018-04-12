CORRECTED-MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital

(Corrects to fix Exotix Capital’s appointment)
April 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The wealth management firm named Belinda Aspinall as head of its Global Family Office and Investment Practices (GFO) group across Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The specialist M&A advisory firm named Duncan Chandler as a partner to head its financial services team.
The UK-based specialist emerging markets investment bank appointed Ian Watt as head of technology development. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)