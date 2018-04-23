MOVES-Aberdeen Standard, BMO Real Estate, Evercore

April 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS Asset manager named Omar Anwar country head and head of distribution for Indonesia.

BMO REAL ESTATE PARTNERS BMO Real Estate Partners, a part of the asset management arm of Canadian bank BMO Financial Group, named Alexandre Akrap as European logistics manager.

EVERCORE INC The investment bank said Wilco Faessen will join the company’s Investment Banking business in June as a senior managing director in its advisory practice. NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD Nikko Asset Management Co Ltd, a Tokyo-based asset manager, named Yoichiro Iwama outside director.

STATE STREET CORPORATION The financial services company on Monday named Richard Irons as head of sales for Global Exchange in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS Canada Life Investments hired Rick Wisentaner as head of credit, effective immediately.