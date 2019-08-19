Funds News
August 19, 2019 / 8:07 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

MOVES-Allianz, Bank of America Merill Lynch

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

The unit of Germany-based Allianz SE has bolstered its private credit team in Asia with two hires including a former Nomura banker, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service

BANK OF AMERICA MERILL LYNCH

The bank has hired Jean Greene away from Lazard, naming her a managing director in its industrials group, reported IFR.

PICTET

The swiss wealth manager will revamp its leadership in Asia as part of a growth push in the region.

Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru

