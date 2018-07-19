MOVES- AmEx, HSBC, Barclays, DWS

July 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has poached Amitabh Malhotra from Rothschild to head up its investment banking team in India, Reuters IFR reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has made a number of changes to its equities team in Asia following the recent resignation of regional head James Boyle, Reuters IFR reported.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank has hired Darren Campili from Deutsche Bank as vice-chairman for healthcare banking as it seeks to win more advisory and capital raising work from European life sciences companies, Reuters IFR reported.

VANECK

The investment management firm said it had appointed Gijs Koning as head of portfolio management and operations in Europe.

CAPRICORN PRIVATE INVESTMENTS

The company said it had appointed Manoj Soni as its chief investment officer.

DWS GROUP GMBH & CO

The asset manager said it made three senior appointments to its institutional client team across Europe.

HYMANS ROBERTSON

The pensions and risk consultancy said it had appointed Gary Evans to be head of its third-party administration (TPA) practice.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

The unit of Allianz SE said Nicolas Jaquier had joined as emerging market strategist, based in London.

AMERICAN EXPRESS CO

The credit card issuer said it has appointed veteran insider Charlotte Duerden as Managing Director, UK.

CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES

The investment firm appointed Jasmine Richards to a newly created position of senior investment director, manager diversity.

ING

EM veteran Colin Withers has left ING after nearly eight years in its global debt syndicate team, according to sources, according to Reuters IFR. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)