MOVES- AmEx, HSBC, Barclays, DWS

July 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The bank has poached Amitabh Malhotra from Rothschild to head up its investment banking team in India, Reuters IFR reported.
The bank has made a number of changes to its equities team in Asia following the recent resignation of regional head James Boyle, Reuters IFR reported.
The British bank has hired Darren Campili from Deutsche Bank as vice-chairman for healthcare banking as it seeks to win more advisory and capital raising work from European life sciences companies, Reuters IFR reported.
The investment management firm said it had appointed Gijs Koning as head of portfolio management and operations in Europe.
The company said it had appointed Manoj Soni as its chief investment officer.
The asset manager said it made three senior appointments to its institutional client team across Europe.
The pensions and risk consultancy said it had appointed Gary Evans to be head of its third-party administration (TPA) practice.
The unit of Allianz SE said Nicolas Jaquier had joined as emerging market strategist, based in London.
The credit card issuer said it has appointed veteran insider Charlotte Duerden as Managing Director, UK.
The investment firm appointed Jasmine Richards to a newly created position of senior investment director, manager diversity.
EM veteran Colin Withers has left ING after nearly eight years in its global debt syndicate team, according to sources, according to Reuters IFR. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)