MOVES- ANZ, Nomura, RBS, HSBC

July 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

Alan Roch has resigned from his job as head of Asia debt syndicate, Reuters IFR reported. The bank has so far not named his replacement.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Neeraj Gambhir, managing director and head of fixed income business for India, has quit Nomura Holdings, according to a person with knowledge of the development, Reuters IFR reported.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank has hired Bruce Fletcher as its new group chief risk officer, the lender said.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The Seattle-based asset manager Russell Investments named Rick Smirl chief operating officer, effective July 30.

MARTIN CURRIE

The affiliate of Legg Mason Inc said Paul Sloane would rejoin its global emerging markets team as portfolio manager, effective Aug. 13.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS - REAL ASSETS

The real estate portfolio and asset manager and part of an AXA Group unit has appointed Frederick Widl as country head, Switzerland, effective February 2019.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management arm of BNP Paribas SA said it had appointed Jane Ambachtsheer as global head of sustainability, effective Aug. 27.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Frederic Boillereau, who headed foreign exchange, commodities and global markets corporate services at HSBC, has left the bank following a decision to overhaul the way his business is set up, Reuters IFR reported. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)