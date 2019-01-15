MOVES- Apollo Global Management, Willis Towers, Principal Global

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The private equity firm said it was promoting Anthony Civale and Martin Kelly to co-chief operating officers, deepening its bench of potential successors to co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Leon Black.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The advisory and broking firm named Jonathan Oppenheim as regional construction leader in its southeast region. He will be based in Atlanta.

PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management firm named Xin Shao as managing director for China. (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)