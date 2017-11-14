MOVES-Artemis, UniCredit, Aviva, Evercore, PJT Partners

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The UK-based fund manager named Jens Steen as head of sales for the Nordics region.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has appointed Dan Busca as the bank’s chief economist for Central and Eastern Europe.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc, has named Matthias Hübner as fund manager, Long Income Europe, and Alexander Sperl as asset manager, real estate.

PJT PARTNERS INC

The firm named Steve Zelin as head of its restructuring and special situations group, succeeding longtime group head Tim Coleman, effective January 1. Coleman has been named global chairman of the group.

Evercore

The independent investment bank hired ex-Goldman Sachs banker Paul Aaron as a senior managing director in its advisory group. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas)