MOVES-Artemis, UniCredit, Aviva Investors
November 14, 2017 / 3:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Artemis, UniCredit, Aviva Investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The UK-based fund manager named Jens Steen as head of sales for the Nordics region.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has appointed Dan Busca as the bank’s chief economist for Central and Eastern Europe.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc, has named Matthias Hübner as fund manager, Long Income Europe, and Alexander Sperl as asset manager, real estate. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas)

