MOVES-BAML, Man Group, HSBC, Manulife Real Estate, Franklin Templeton

HSBC

HSBC has promoted Joseph Incalcaterra to chief economist for ASEAN, effective Sept. 1, Reuters IFR reported.

MANULIFE REAL ESTATE

Manulife Real Estate, part of Manulife Financial Corp , appointed Kenny Lam as managing director, head of Asia real estate investments, effective immediately.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON

Franklin Templeton Investments, part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, appointed David Whitehair as head of its defined contribution business in the UK.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager appointed Charles Prideaux as head of solutions, reporting to Richard Mountford, the global head of its product division.

JPMORGAN CHASE

The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co said it appointed ex-Deutsche Bank executive John Adu as the UK head of exchange-traded fund (ETF) distribution.

AEGON UK PLC

The asset management service provider said it has appointed former chief executive of insurer Liverpool Victoria, Mike Rogers, as Aegon’s non-executive chairman.

EXIGER LLC

The regulatory risk and compliance firm has appointed Thomas Anthony as deputy head of its immigration, citizenship and visa due diligence practice and director of financial crime compliance for the Caribbean.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Dale Wood as head of corporate banking for South Africa, tasked with expanding the business in the region.

MAN GROUP

The British asset manager appointed Michael Turner as chief executive of its FRM unit, which specialises in investing in hedge funds.