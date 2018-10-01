MOVES-Barclays, Aviva Investors, European Investment Bank

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS

Barclays has hired former Goldman Sachs banker Laura Klaassen as a director in its corporate broking team for UK companies.

AVIVA INVESTORS

Asset manager Aviva Investors said on Monday it appointed Susan Schmidt as head of U.S. Equities.

EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

The European Investment Bank has announced a shake-up of its funding team effective from the start of 2019, confirming reports that its operations will split into four product groups, rather than by three currency units as it is now, Reuters IFR reported.

ATHELNEY Trust

Athelney Trust announced the sudden resignation of Managing Director Robin Boyle with immediate effect after non-executive directors overruled his request for major management changes. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)