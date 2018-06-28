FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES- Barclays, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, PJ Solomon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has made three senior technology appointments in its markets business as it steps up investment in trading platforms for its investment bank, Reuters IFR reported.

PJ SOLOMON

The U.S. boutique bank has hired Jim McGinnis to head its renewables coverage, the firm said, as it seeks to bolster its expertise at a time of heightened interest in clean energy.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank has hired Struan Robertson as chairman of its real estate, gaming and lodging investment banking business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, an internal memo said.

HANOVER STONE PARTNERS

The risk management services firm said it appointed Ellen Holland as practice leader of its newly established national higher education practice.

NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION ASSOCIATION

The group for alternative investment fund administration industry added Stone Coast Fund Services, Basiz Fund Services and North Street Global.

Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

