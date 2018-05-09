MOVES- Barclays, Saxo Bank, London & Capital, Indosuez Wealth

May 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LONDON & CAPITAL

The wealth and asset manager said it had appointed Jonathan Gold as an executive director.

COMMERZBANK AG

The bank has hired Anthony Vives de Montal as a director in its public sector debt capital markets business, according to sources familiar with the matter.

INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Crédit Agricole Group’s Indosuez Wealth said it has appointed Julien Collin as head of markets, investment & structuring (MIS) in Singapore.

SAXO BANK GROUP

The bank said Vitali Butbaev will re-join the trading and investment firm as chief executive of Central and Eastern Europe.

BARCLAYS

The bank said it has appointed Andrew Tusa as the managing director for corporate broking. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)