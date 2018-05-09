MOVES- Barclays, Societe General, London & Capital, Indosuez Wealth

(Adds Societe General, Rowan Dartington, Natixis)

May 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS

The bank said it has appointed Andrew Tusa as the managing director for corporate broking.

INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Crédit Agricole Group’s Indosuez Wealth said it has appointed Julien Collin as head of markets, investment & structuring (MIS) in Singapore.

NATIXIS

The investment bank named Kevin Alexander deputy chief executive officer of Natixis corporate and investment banking, Americas.

ROWAN DARTINGTON

The wealth manager promoted regional director for the south Steve Jones to managing director of distribution and named former TSB executive Glenn Cockerill as finance director.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The bank appointed Alexandre Fleury as head of equities & equity derivatives within global markets.

LONDON & CAPITAL

The wealth and asset manager said it had named Jonathan Gold as an executive director.

COMMERZBANK AG

The bank has hired Anthony Vives de Montal as a director in its public sector debt capital markets business, according to sources familiar with the matter.

SAXO BANK GROUP

The bank said Vitali Butbaev will rejoin the trading and investment firm as chief executive of Central and Eastern Europe.

ANGELO, GORDON & CO

The firm announced that Steven Paget will join as a managing director and portfolio manager, European performing credit.