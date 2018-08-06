MOVES- Blackrock, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Khalid Krim is returning to Credit Suisse to co-head its European debt capital markets business, according to sources.

BLACKROCK INC

BlackRock has hired Rajat Agrawal from DBS as the world’s largest asset manager looks to build out its private credit team in Asia having reached final close on a related fund earlier this year.

BNP PARIBAS SA

Pascal Fischer has become head of global markets for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, the French bank said. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)