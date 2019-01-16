MOVES- BMO Global, Perelia Weinberg Partners, HSBC Bank

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The asset manager named Lee Wanie as managing director, head of institutional sales in the U.S.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP

The investment bank named Jeff Stute as partner in its advisory business.

HSBC BANK USA

The bank has named Shaun McDougall as head of retail business banking for its retail banking and wealth management business.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management arm of BNP Paribas SA said it had appointed Katharina Anna Rost as sales manager to its ETF and indexed fund solutions team in Germany.